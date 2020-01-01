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TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period
Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it
Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet
Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity
Navigate the complex world of angel financing for entrepreneurs, right here
Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank
A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale
A lump-sum payment is a portion of your pension that you can take upfront
A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank
What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here
Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life
Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations
Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business
Understand everything you need to know about floating charges and fixed charges
Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here
Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option
Find out how a fixed interest rate can help make your outgoings more predictable
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses
Learn about debentures and how they can help businesses secure extra funding