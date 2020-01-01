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Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide
Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster
Find out how much cash your business is burning through
Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process
Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide
Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
Negative interest rates are interest rates that fall below 0%
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
Aged debtors reports are totalled lists of all your business’s unpaid invoices
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.
Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.
Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.
Learn how to make a P&L statement with our profit and loss template for the UK.
RTGS is a funds transfer system enabling instant money/securities transfers.
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.