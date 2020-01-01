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Finance

What is forward rate?
What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance
What is compound interest?
What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min read
Finance
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min read
Finance
What is fintech?
What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Finance
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
Finding the best online invoice tool
Finding the best online invoice tool

Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process

2 min read
Finance
What is portfolio diversification?
What is portfolio diversification?

Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance
What Is Venture Debt?
What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min read
Finance
What is return on equity (ROE)?
What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min read
Finance
What are negative interest rates?
What are negative interest rates?

Negative interest rates are interest rates that fall below 0%

2 min read
Finance
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes

2 min read
Finance
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accounting
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Finance
What is VaR (value at risk)?
What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min read
Finance
What Is an Aged Debtors Report?
What Is an Aged Debtors Report?

Aged debtors reports are totalled lists of all your business’s unpaid invoices

2 min read
Finance
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min read
Accounting
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?

Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.

2 min read
Finance
What is penetration pricing?
What is penetration pricing?

Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Revenue Run Rate?
What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

2 min read
Finance
What Is the Cost of Sales?
What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

2 min read
Finance
Profit and Loss Statement Template
Profit and Loss Statement Template

Learn how to make a P&L statement with our profit and loss template for the UK.

2 min read
Finance
Guide to real-time gross settlement (RTGS)
Guide to real-time gross settlement (RTGS)

RTGS is a funds transfer system enabling instant money/securities transfers.

2 min read
Finance
How to Write a Late Payment Email
How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

6 min read
Finance
How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020
How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020

Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.

4 min read
Invoicing
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