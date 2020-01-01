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Finance

How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to Finance a Small Business with Bad Credit
How to Finance a Small Business with Bad Credit

Is getting a small business loan with bad credit possible? Read on to find out.

3 min read
Finance
What is the debt-to-capital ratio?
What is the debt-to-capital ratio?

Explores the ins and outs of debt-to-capital ratio analysis.

2 min read
Finance
Automatic reconciliation: pros and cons
Automatic reconciliation: pros and cons

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of automated reconciliation tools.

2 min read
Finance
Guide to the cash conversion cycle
Guide to the cash conversion cycle
3 min read
Finance
What is purchase requisition?
What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

3 min read
Business Management
What are the different dividend policy types?
What are the different dividend policy types?

Understand the differences between the four main dividend policy types.

3 min read
Finance
What is supply chain finance?
What is supply chain finance?

Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.

2 min read
Finance
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?

Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.

3 min read
Finance
Is your business ready for Making Tax Digital (MTD)?
Is your business ready for Making Tax Digital (MTD)?

Making Tax Digital makes it easier for businesses to get taxes right.

3 min read
Finance
What is a PSP (payment service provider)?
What is a PSP (payment service provider)?

What do payment service providers do? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Finance
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Our comprehensive guide to reverse invoice discounting.

2 min read
Finance
Common mistakes to avoid when opening a business bank account
Common mistakes to avoid when opening a business bank account

Explore common mistakes to avoid when setting up a business bank account.

3 min read
Finance
What is a profit and loss account?
What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min read
Accounting
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accounting
How financial projections can help your business
How financial projections can help your business

Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.

3 min read
Finance
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min read
Accounting
How to prepare and manage a cash flow statement
How to prepare and manage a cash flow statement

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
How to Calculate Net Profit Margin
How to Calculate Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min read
Finance
How Much is VAT in the UK?
How Much is VAT in the UK?

What is the VAT rate in the UK? Find out with our simple guide.

3 min read
Finance
Understanding the cash flow margin formula
Understanding the cash flow margin formula

Get more information about how to do a cash flow margin calculation.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min read
SaaS
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