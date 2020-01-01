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[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing

Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.

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Panelists

  • Rachel Astall, Head of Global SMB Platform Partnerships, GoCardless

  • Philip King, Small Business Commissioner

  • Ben Johnson, Director of Financial Partnerships, Xero

  • James Ashford, Founder, GoProposal

What's covered in this webinar

How you price your services shouldn't be a finger-in-the-air guess, or simply undercutting your competitors. And if your invoicing involves paper or even desktop software, solutions are out there which can save you a lot of time and hassle.

GoProposal and Xero - pricing and invoicing experts, respectively - join this webinar to help you understand how to identify the problems in your business, and the steps you can take today to start solving them.

You can watch this on-demand webinar recording right now.

More in this series

We teamed up with the Small Business Commissioner and expert special guests from around the financial technology ("fintech") industry to help small businesses in the UK understand:

  • The biggest problems you face in your order-to-cash cycle (covering every step from you doing the work through to getting the cash in your account)

  • The different kinds of fintech tools that can help at each stage, and how they work

Watch these on-demand webinars right now:

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.