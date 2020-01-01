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Consistent cash flow, less admin and faster, more reliable payments await...
Expert payment tips from four successful small businesses
What’s in store: sending payments, better cash flow control and a new podcast.
How to avoid the hidden costs of managing multiple payment systems
Master collecting money from customers for healthy cash flow and growth.
Simplify the way you analyse and manage your business performance
We look at how to optimise your invoice process to facilitate cash flow.
Learn how to do a cash flow budget and why it’s important for your business.
Where does your business stack up? Find out here.
Can you record deferred revenue before receiving cash? Here’s how.
Understanding how to increase online donations is crucial for nonprofits.
Businesses rely on strong cash flow – a speedy cash flow is a strong cash flow.
Improve your cash flow to maximise your income and minimise your admin time.
The UK government is reviewing the Duty to Report. We believe it should stay.
Will open banking or Account-to-Account payments simplify your payments process?
Cash inflow quite literally refers to any money going into a business.
Discover the solutions to seasonal cash flow problems.
We explore how your repayment terms can make or break your cash flow
Quote to cash takes you from customer interest to company revenue.
Improve cash flow and learn how to reduce debtor days.
Fight traffic cart abandonment in your online store.