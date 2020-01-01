Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Use NRV accounting to work out what your assets are worth.
The UK government backs treasury bills for low-risk investment.
We explore how to calculate your company’s net assets.
We explain revenue expenditure and how it fits into your accounting practices.
Top-down forecasting may paint a better picture but bottom-up is more realistic.
Capital expenditure can have a positive impact on the profits of a business.
Find out how to calculate variance within your business
Discover the subtle differences between billing and invoicing
We look at how to apply MIS reporting to your company’s operations
The new VAT deferral scheme has enabled businesses to preserve cash flows.
We look at how to ascertain your company’s debt to income ratio.
While sales are quite straightforward, net revenue is a little more complex.
Review your understanding of bookkeeping vs. accounting.
Learn about the different types of working capital and how to manage it.
Get the lowdown on how cost allocation works, right here.
Get the inside track on business rate relief with our helpful guide.
Learn what net worth is and how it can affect your company.
Business turnover is the sum of sales made over a given period before expenses
Sales revenue is the quickest way to judge a business’ performance
Learn how to calculate standard deviation to assess risk.
Find out how to calculate the capital employed within your business