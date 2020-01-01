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Accounting

Accounting

Net Realisable Value (NRV) Definition
Net Realisable Value (NRV) Definition

Use NRV accounting to work out what your assets are worth.

2 min read
Accounting
Treasury Bills Definition & Examples
Treasury Bills Definition & Examples

The UK government backs treasury bills for low-risk investment.

2 min read
Accounting
Net Asset Definition, Formula & Examples
Net Asset Definition, Formula & Examples

We explore how to calculate your company’s net assets.

2 min read
Accounting
Revenue Expenditure Definition & Examples
Revenue Expenditure Definition & Examples

We explain revenue expenditure and how it fits into your accounting practices.

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Non Current Assets?
What Are Non Current Assets?

Learn about different types of non current assets.

2 min read
Accounting
Top-Down vs. Bottom-Up Forecasting
Top-Down vs. Bottom-Up Forecasting

Top-down forecasting may paint a better picture but bottom-up is more realistic.

3 min read
Accounting
What Is Capital Expenditure?
What Is Capital Expenditure?

Capital expenditure can have a positive impact on the profits of a business.

2 min read
Accounting
How To Calculate Variance
How To Calculate Variance

Find out how to calculate variance within your business

2 min read
Accounting
Bills vs invoices: what is the difference?
Bills vs invoices: what is the difference?

Discover the subtle differences between billing and invoicing

2 min read
Accounting
What is MIS and How Does it Work?
What is MIS and How Does it Work?

We look at how to apply MIS reporting to your company’s operations

2 min read
Accounting
How Does VAT Deferral Work?
How Does VAT Deferral Work?

The new VAT deferral scheme has enabled businesses to preserve cash flows.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Good Debt Ratio & How Do I Calculate It?
What is a Good Debt Ratio & How Do I Calculate It?

We look at how to ascertain your company’s debt to income ratio.

2 min read
Accounting
Is net revenue the best measure of business success?
Is net revenue the best measure of business success?

While sales are quite straightforward, net revenue is a little more complex.

2 min read
Accounting
Differences Between Bookkeeping and Accounting
Differences Between Bookkeeping and Accounting

Review your understanding of bookkeeping vs. accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
The 8 Types of Working Capital
The 8 Types of Working Capital

Learn about the different types of working capital and how to manage it.

3 min read
Accounting
What Is Allocation in Accounting?
What Is Allocation in Accounting?

Get the lowdown on how cost allocation works, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
Guide to Business Rates
Guide to Business Rates

Get the inside track on business rate relief with our helpful guide.

2 min read
Accounting
Net Worth: Understand Your Most Important Metric
Net Worth: Understand Your Most Important Metric

Learn what net worth is and how it can affect your company.

2 min read
Accounting
Business turnover: what is it and why it is important?
Business turnover: what is it and why it is important?

Business turnover is the sum of sales made over a given period before expenses

2 min read
Accounting
Everything you need to know about sales revenue
Everything you need to know about sales revenue

Sales revenue is the quickest way to judge a business’ performance

2 min read
Accounting
What Is An Altcoin
What Is An Altcoin

Find out what altcoins are and how they work

2 min read
Accounting
What is an External Audit
What is an External Audit

How could an external audit affect your business?

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Standard Deviation
How to Calculate Standard Deviation

Learn how to calculate standard deviation to assess risk.

2 min read
Accounting
Capital Employed Definition, Formula and Examples
Capital Employed Definition, Formula and Examples

Find out how to calculate the capital employed within your business

2 min read
Accounting
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