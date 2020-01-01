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Accounting

Accounting

Merchant Category Codes Explained
Merchant Category Codes Explained

Merchant category codes can impact various areas of your business.

2 min read
Accounting
Revenue Operations vs Sales Operations
Revenue Operations vs Sales Operations

We look at the difference between revenue ops and sales ops for your company.

2 min read
Accounting
How Do Hedging Strategies Work?
How Do Hedging Strategies Work?

Hedging strategies can mitigate risk in a volatile stock market.

3 min read
Accounting
What Is CFR In Accounting
What Is CFR In Accounting

Find out what CFR means in a shipping contract

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding materiality in accounting
Understanding materiality in accounting

Materiality lets a business ignore accounting standards to simplify finances

2 min read
Accounting
Surplus Definition And Examples
Surplus Definition And Examples

Find out what a surplus is for businesses and consumers

2 min read
Accounting
Direct Costs vs Indirect Costs
Direct Costs vs Indirect Costs

We explain the difference between direct and indirect costs in expenses

2 min read
Accounting
How to Fill Out a P60 Form Correctly
How to Fill Out a P60 Form Correctly

Learn how to fill out a P60 form correctly.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS)
What is the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS)

A quick guide to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS).

2 min read
Accounting
What is the Prudence Concept in Accounting?
What is the Prudence Concept in Accounting?

We explore the concept of prudence when applied to accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
Commercial invoices – How do they work and why?
Commercial invoices – How do they work and why?

We explain not only what a commercial invoice is but how to create your own.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Foreclosure?
What Is Foreclosure?

Discover what foreclosure means and how it works

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Deficit
What is a Deficit

Learn what a deficit is and how it can be useful in business.

2 min read
Accounting
Capital Stock Definition & Examples
Capital Stock Definition & Examples

We explain the definition of capital stocks and provide examples.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Capital Gain?
What is a Capital Gain?

We look at capital gains and their tax implications for businesses.

2 min read
Accounting
What are the Big 4 in Accounting
What are the Big 4 in Accounting

Discover the big 4 accounting firms.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Improve Your Quality of Earnings
How to Improve Your Quality of Earnings

We look at why quality of earnings is important and how to improve yours!

2 min read
Accounting
Explained: Financial Ratios For Small Business
Explained: Financial Ratios For Small Business

The financial ratios your business needs to understand

2 min read
Accounting
Guide: SaaS Accounting
Guide: SaaS Accounting

Find out how accounting works for a SaaS company

2 min read
Accounting
How Small Businesses Can Reduce Debtor Days
How Small Businesses Can Reduce Debtor Days

Improve cash flow and learn how to reduce debtor days.

2 min read
Accounting
Calculating due dates for your invoices
Calculating due dates for your invoices

What is a due date in accounting and how to calculate it

2 min read
Accounting
Treasury Bonds Definition & Examples
Treasury Bonds Definition & Examples

Safeguard your portfolio with lower risk treasury bonds.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate a Regression Line
How to Calculate a Regression Line

Use the regression line formula to plot data points and analyse variables.

3 min read
Accounting
What Does OEM Mean?
What Does OEM Mean?

Should you buy products from an OEM? Find out more about the OEM meaning.

2 min read
Accounting
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