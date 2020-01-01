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Merchant category codes can impact various areas of your business.
We look at the difference between revenue ops and sales ops for your company.
Hedging strategies can mitigate risk in a volatile stock market.
Materiality lets a business ignore accounting standards to simplify finances
Find out what a surplus is for businesses and consumers
We explain the difference between direct and indirect costs in expenses
A quick guide to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS).
We explore the concept of prudence when applied to accounting.
We explain not only what a commercial invoice is but how to create your own.
We explain the definition of capital stocks and provide examples.
We look at capital gains and their tax implications for businesses.
We look at why quality of earnings is important and how to improve yours!
The financial ratios your business needs to understand
Improve cash flow and learn how to reduce debtor days.
What is a due date in accounting and how to calculate it
Safeguard your portfolio with lower risk treasury bonds.
Use the regression line formula to plot data points and analyse variables.
Should you buy products from an OEM? Find out more about the OEM meaning.