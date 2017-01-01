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Accounting

Understanding the cash flow margin formula
Understanding the cash flow margin formula

Get more information about how to do a cash flow margin calculation.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

3 min read
Accounting
Guide to the provision for doubtful or bad debts
Guide to the provision for doubtful or bad debts

We break down how to calculate the provision for bad and doubtful debts.

2 min read
Accounting
Xero Awards London 2020: GoCardless is the Financial Services App of the Year!
Xero Awards London 2020: GoCardless is the Financial Services App of the Year!

A run down of the evening, the winners, and the last 12 months that got us here.

4 min read
GoCardless
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min read
SaaS
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

4 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?
How to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?

A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...

3 min read
Accounting
The Pros and Cons of Outsourcing Payroll
The Pros and Cons of Outsourcing Payroll

What are the risks, advantages and drawbacks to outsourcing payroll?

3 min read
Accounting
How Much Does It Cost to Outsource Payroll?
How Much Does It Cost to Outsource Payroll?

How much does it cost to outsource payroll? We’ve crunched the numbers...

2 min read
Accounting
The 10 most valuable events for UK accountants in 2020
The 10 most valuable events for UK accountants in 2020

Generate CPD credits, and make new contacts to learn from and generate new work.

6 min read
Accounting
The A-Z of cloud accounting
The A-Z of cloud accounting

26 reasons to become a digital accountancy practice.

16 min read
Accounting
Pricing 101: A guide for accountants
Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Pricing models explained and top tips for a winning pricing strategy.

7 min read
Accounting
GoCardless is hitting the road: see you at the Xero NZ Roadshow 2019
GoCardless is hitting the road: see you at the Xero NZ Roadshow 2019

See you at one of seven events across New Zealand.

1 min read
GoCardless
A practical guide to increasing your fees
A practical guide to increasing your fees

From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.

PDF
Payments
On-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow
On-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow

Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.

Webinar
Cash flow
A practical guide to increasing your fees
A practical guide to increasing your fees

From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.

PDF
Payments
What I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for bookkeepers and accountants
What I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for bookkeepers and accountants

What business advice would these practice owners, advisors and tech specialists give their younger selves?

PDF
Accounting
Pricing 101: A guide for accountants
Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Top tips to help you build a winning pricing strategy for your firm.

PDF
Accounting
Xerocon London: a human, connected world
Xerocon London: a human, connected world

If you couldn't attend the show, let us run you through our highlights.

2 min read
Accounting
On-demand webinar: Taking the worry out of increasing your fees
On-demand webinar: Taking the worry out of increasing your fees

Watch this free webinar and take the worry out of increasing your fees. With expert advice from Heather Townsend, Founder, The Accountants Millionaires’ Club.

Webinar
Accounting
5 steps to healthy cash flow for you and your clients
5 steps to healthy cash flow for you and your clients

For accountants, getting to grips with cash flow allows you to lead by example and become a trusted adviser to your clients. In this guide we take you through 5 steps to healthy cash flow for you and your clients.

3 min read
Accounting
GoCardless & Xero: A beautiful business love story
GoCardless & Xero: A beautiful business love story
2 min read
GoCardless
How to become a cash flow guru – a guide for Australian accountants
How to become a cash flow guru – a guide for Australian accountants

5 steps to healthier cash flow for you and your clients

PDF
Accounting
5 ways to increase automation and efficiency with technology
5 ways to increase automation and efficiency with technology
4 min read
Accounting
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