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How to become a cash flow guru – a guide for Australian accountants

5 steps to healthier cash flow for you and your clients

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Poor or unpredictable cash flow is a big concern for many Australian businesses. According to recent research from Xero, more than a third say cash flow is their biggest pain point.

With almost half of small business insolvencies due to inadequate cash flow or high cash use, it's no surprise clients are looking to their accountant for advice.

Our e-Guide provides a practical blueprint to helping your clients achieve healthy cash flow.

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