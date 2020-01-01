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Accounting

Accounting

What is a nominal ledger?
What is a nominal ledger?

Your nominal ledger contains a record of all your financial transactions.

2 min read
Accounting
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?

Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.

3 min read
Accounting
Understanding Amortization in Accounting
Understanding Amortization in Accounting

Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate life cycle costing
How to calculate life cycle costing

Life cycle costing helps you understand the total cost of a product or asset.

3 min read
Accounting
What is a chart of accounts & is it important?
What is a chart of accounts & is it important?

A chart of accounts is a complete listing of your company’s financial accounts.

2 min read
Accounting
Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples
Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples

Deferred revenue refers to payments for goods that haven’t been delivered yet.

2 min read
Accounting
What is total contract value (TCV)?
What is total contract value (TCV)?

Total contract value refers to the total value of a contract, including fees.

3 min read
Accounting
Best accounting software for small business in 2020
Best accounting software for small business in 2020

Explore the best small business accounting software in the UK, right here.

3 min read
Accounting
What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?
What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?

Find out how to calculate return on capital employed (ROCE).

2 min read
Accounting
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping

Find out more about online bookkeeping for a small business.

3 min read
Accounting
What is a purchase requisition form?
What is a purchase requisition form?

Learn more about the importance of requisition forms with our handy guide.

2 min read
Accounting
Paying corporation tax late
Paying corporation tax late

Find out more about interest and penalties for late payment of corporation tax.

3 min read
Accounting
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

Earnings before interest and taxes measures your company’s profitability.

2 min read
Accounting
A guide to setting up payroll and PAYE
A guide to setting up payroll and PAYE

Want to know more about how to do payroll in the UK? Read on.

3 min read
Business Management
What is remittance advice?
What is remittance advice?

Want to know more about remittance advice slips? Read our definitive guide.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a profit and loss account?
What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min read
Accounting
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accounting
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?

What is contribution margin? Check out our guide for more information.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)
How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)

Calculating NPV? Here’s our net present value formula.

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min read
Accounting
What does days payable outstanding mean?
What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min read
Accounting
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

3 min read
Global Payments
An introduction to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
An introduction to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

2 min read
Global Payments
What is depreciation in accounting?
What is depreciation in accounting?

Explore the importance of depreciation in accounting, right here.

3 min read
Accounting
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