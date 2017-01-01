Skip to content
Hiroki Takeuchi

2 min readGoCardless

We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking

Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.

2 min readGoCardless

How we are managing through the coronavirus

3 min readGoCardless

Go borderless: GoCardless launches the first global network designed for recurring payments

Complete with foreign exchange, powered by Wise for Business.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless now powers more than 50,000 businesses worldwide

Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO, reflects on 2019 and a new milestone.

2 min readGoCardless

Announcing our $75m funding round to open up access to our global bank debit network

Business models have moved on. Payments haven’t. That's where we come in.

1 min readGoCardless

Announcing $22.5m in new funding to build our global payments network

1 min readGoCardless

Our thoughts on Brexit

1 min readGoCardless

New fundraise - $13m to support our new payment network for the internet

1 min readGoCardless

Hitting $1bn

2 min readGoCardless

A new payment network for the internet

1 min readGoCardless

More choice of payment dates within Sage

1 min read

More control over scheduled payments in Sage

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless raises $7m

2 min readGoCardless

Ditching responsive design

1 min read

Exciting new features for PayLinks

