Hiroki Takeuchi
2 min readGoCardlessWe’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking
Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.
3 min readGoCardlessGo borderless: GoCardless launches the first global network designed for recurring payments
Complete with foreign exchange, powered by Wise for Business.
1 min readGoCardlessGoCardless now powers more than 50,000 businesses worldwide
Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO, reflects on 2019 and a new milestone.
2 min readGoCardlessAnnouncing our $75m funding round to open up access to our global bank debit network
Business models have moved on. Payments haven’t. That's where we come in.