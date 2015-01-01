Skip to content
Hitting $1bn

By Hiroki TakeuchiJul 20151 min read

We're excited to announce that GoCardless is now processing over $1bn each year. It's a great milestone in our journey to create a new payment network for the Internet.

Over the last year we’ve seen a 250% increase in volume as our customers increasingly recognise the potential of Direct Debit. We've welcomed large new customers, including the Guardian, Box.com, and Habitat, at the same time as continuing to serve thousands of small business. In fact, over half of our volume comes from businesses that have never had access to Direct Debit before.

What's next?

With over 2,000 businesses signing up to collect payment via GoCardless every month it still feels like we are at the beginning of our journey.

European expansion is well under way - we just launched in France, are in open beta in Germany and Ireland, and will be launching across the rest of Europe as soon as we have the team to build and support our business internationally.

We're not planning on stopping at SEPA & UK Direct Debit, either. Our vision is to create an international Direct Debit network to power simple payments for the Internet. Expect more announcements soon!

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

