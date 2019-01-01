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Using bank transfers, cards, or cash? Here's how to swap to GoCardless instead.
Where does your business stack up? Find out here.
Why exactly is open banking such an exciting opportunity for small businesses?
There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?
Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
Learn more about establishing a line of credit for small business, right here.
ERP systems streamline business processes. Learn all about them here.
How do chargebacks work? Find out everything you need to know about chargebacks.
Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.
Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.
Our comprehensive guide to cash flow forecasting software for small business.
Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.
How UK businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.
Invoice finance can give you fast access to cash – could it work for you?
Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.
We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.