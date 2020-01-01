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The GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with customer incentives
The GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with customer incentives

Incentivise your customers to pay using bank debit

5 min read
GoCardless
What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?
What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?

Find out everything you need to know about substance over form in accounting

2 min read
Accounting
What is Gamification in Business?
What is Gamification in Business?

Learn how gamification can help you smash your business goals.

2 min read
Business Management
Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it
Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it

Learn how employee turnover can affect a company and how to manage it

2 min read
Business Management
What is demand-pull inflation?
What is demand-pull inflation?

Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it

2 min read
Finance
What is a basis point?
What is a basis point?

Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate

The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.

2 min read
Accounting
What are semi-variable costs?
What are semi-variable costs?

Learn the meaning of a semi-variable cost and its examples

2 min read
Business Management
What is Agency Theory in Business?
What is Agency Theory in Business?

Learn how agency theory can improve agency relationships.

2 min read
Business Management
How to calculate an effective annual interest rate
How to calculate an effective annual interest rate

How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate

2 min read
Finance
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business

Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!

2 min read
Finance
The GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with custom payment pages
The GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with custom payment pages

7 steps to improving conversion rates and overall customer experience.

4 min read
Payments
What is Management by Exception?
What is Management by Exception?

Find out about the manage by exception principle and its application

2 min read
Business Management
What is the High-Low Method?
What is the High-Low Method?

Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?

2 min read
Accounting
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?

Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?

Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency

2 min read
Accounting
Total Quality Management (TQM): A Complete Guide
Total Quality Management (TQM): A Complete Guide

Is total quality management a useful management system or has it had its day?

3 min read
Business Management
What is apportionment?
What is apportionment?

Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the book-to-bill ratio?
What is the book-to-bill ratio?

Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.

2 min read
Accounting
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?

What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?

3 min read
Accounting
What is a clearing account?
What is a clearing account?

Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?

2 min read
Accounting
How to create a common-size income statement
How to create a common-size income statement

What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?

2 min read
Accounting
What is a compensating balance?
What is a compensating balance?

What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?

2 min read
Accounting
What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)
What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)

Is the Programme Evaluation & Review Technique a useful way to map a project?

3 min read
Business Management

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