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10 ways to prevent burnout in your business
10 ways to prevent burnout in your business

Feel refreshed with these tips to prevent business burnout.

3 min read
Business Management
How an integrated payment solution will assist with business growth
How an integrated payment solution will assist with business growth

Try fitting integrated payment solutions into your business growth plan

2 min read
Payments
Managing in a VUCA environment
Managing in a VUCA environment

Learn how to expect the unexpected and navigate unknown territory.

3 min read
Business Management
4 reasons why ISVs need an integrated payment solution
4 reasons why ISVs need an integrated payment solution

Get the lowdown on the benefits of integrated payment solutions for ISVs.

2 min read
Payments
What is employee retention?
What is employee retention?

Check out these employee retention strategies to ensure you keep your top staff

3 min read
Business Management
What is a trial balance?
What is a trial balance?

Make sure your records are accurate by keeping a trial balance sheet.

2 min read
Accounting
The small business guide to building a marketing funnel
The small business guide to building a marketing funnel

Maximise customer contacts at every stage of the marketing funnel.

3 min read
8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider
8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider

How to judge if a payment provider is right for your business.

3 min read
Enterprise
Going global? Put payments on the agenda
Going global? Put payments on the agenda

How SaaS leaders use payments to drive revenue in international markets

7 min read
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

7 min read
Open Banking
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min read
Finance
What are discontinued operations?
What are discontinued operations?

Where does income from discontinued operations go on financial statements?

2 min read
Business Management
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

2 min read
Finance
Six reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking
Six reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking

Learn about the benefits of open banking; from security to cost savings.

4 min read
Enterprise
What Is the Payback Period?
What Is the Payback Period?

Find out how the payback period can help you pick the best investments

2 min read
Growth
What do accountants do?
What do accountants do?

What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a bad debt expense?
What is a bad debt expense?

Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.

2 min read
Payments
What is the VAT Flat Rate Scheme?
What is the VAT Flat Rate Scheme?

Find out what the VAT Flat Rate Scheme is and how it can impact your business.

2 min read
Regulations
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees

Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
How Is Statutory Redundancy Pay Calculated?
How Is Statutory Redundancy Pay Calculated?

Find out more about how statutory redundancy pay works for employees.

2 min read
Regulations
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min read
Cash flow
Tax Filing Tips for Small Businesses
Tax Filing Tips for Small Businesses

Make your accounting easier with our tax filing tips for small business owners.

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate the payback period
How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

3 min read
Finance
How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accounting

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