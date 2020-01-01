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Supporting small business recovery
Supporting small business recovery

We are joining the campaign led by Tide to build a recovery fund for UK SMEs.

1 min read
GoCardless
What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?
What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?

The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors

2 min read
Finance
What is the Total Cost of Ownership?
What is the Total Cost of Ownership?

Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership

2 min read
Finance
Best payment gateway for WooCommerce
Best payment gateway for WooCommerce

The best payment gateway for WooCommerce? We think we know…

2 min read
Payments
How to use a business continuity template
How to use a business continuity template

Plan for the unexpected with a business continuity template

3 min read
Business Management
The ultimate guide to customer and client growth
The ultimate guide to customer and client growth

Discover the difference between growing your custom and growing your customers

3 min read
Growth
How to claim tax credits for research and development time
How to claim tax credits for research and development time

Learn more about research and development tax credits with our guide

3 min read
Cash flow
Do Charities Pay Tax?
Do Charities Pay Tax?

Everything you need to know about charities and tax in the UK

2 min read
Tax
What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?
What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about escrow payments

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Ensuring sustainable business growth for 2021
Ensuring sustainable business growth for 2021

Are you pursuing effective business growth strategies? Find out how

2 min read
Business Management
A Guide to GST for SaaS Businesses
A Guide to GST for SaaS Businesses

Find out if you meet the GST turnover threshold and how to pay

2 min read
Accounting
What is radical candor?
What is radical candor?

Could radical candor transform your management technique?

2 min read
Business Management
The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021
The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021

The best payroll software to manage wages and more in 2021 and beyond

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Use a Decision Matrix for Your Business
How to Use a Decision Matrix for Your Business

Say goodbye to decision fatigue by using a decision matrix for your business

2 min read
Business Management
Explaining the blue ocean strategy
Explaining the blue ocean strategy

Find out how the blue ocean strategy could transform the way you do business

2 min read
Business Management
What is waterfall methodology?
What is waterfall methodology?

Could waterfall methodology revolutionize your project delivery?

3 min read
Business Management
What is markup?
What is markup?

Knowing how to set a markup can make a huge difference for your business.

2 min read
Growth
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples

Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.

3 min read
Finance
What is a value chain?
What is a value chain?

Get to grips with value chain analysis for business, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
We're growing in the states with a new office in New York
We're growing in the states with a new office in New York

The North American team continues to grow from San Francisco to New York.

1 min read
GoCardless
Pretax Profit Margins Explained
Pretax Profit Margins Explained

A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors

2 min read
Cash flow
The Best 6 Team Management Tools
The Best 6 Team Management Tools

Find out which team management tools could help your business

2 min read
Business Management
Should I Offer Shares in the Business to Employees?
Should I Offer Shares in the Business to Employees?

What are the pros and cons of offering shares to your employees?

2 min read
Business Management
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?

Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality

2 min read
Finance

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