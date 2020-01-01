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What is change management?
What is change management?

Change management strategies can make transitions run more smoothly

3 min read
Business Management
Developing strong employee engagement
Developing strong employee engagement

What is employee engagement? Discover ways to engage your workforce

3 min read
Business Management
What is lead generation?
What is lead generation?

Automate your lead generation processes for wider marketing possibilities

3 min read
Growth
8 best workflow management software
8 best workflow management software

The best workflow management software depends on your business needs

3 min read
Business Management
How to improve your recruitment process
How to improve your recruitment process

Is your recruitment process as efficient as it could be to attract top talent?

3 min read
Business Management
Direct marketing: definition, steps, and examples
Direct marketing: definition, steps, and examples

Learn more about how direct marketing works, step by step

3 min read
Growth
5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Bounce Rate
5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Bounce Rate

Here are 5 easy ways to prevent visitors from bouncing away from your website

2 min read
Growth
How to write the perfect elevator pitch in five simple steps
How to write the perfect elevator pitch in five simple steps

A simple 5 step guide to writing the perfect elevator pitch for your business

2 min read
Growth
What is a Personal Guarantee?
What is a Personal Guarantee?

Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?

2 min read
Finance
How to improve customer experience
How to improve customer experience

Find out the best way to improve customer experience with GoCardless

2 min read
Growth
How Should a Business Manage Employee Expenses?
How Should a Business Manage Employee Expenses?

We look at how to manage employee expenses to ease budgeting and cash flow

2 min read
Business Management
The difference between a debit card and a credit card
The difference between a debit card and a credit card

Learn about the advantages of credit cards and how to make it work for you

3 min read
Finance
What Is a Comptroller?
What Is a Comptroller?

What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?

2 min read
Finance
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?

Learn when and how to calculate double declining depreciation

3 min read
Accounting
How to buy a business
How to buy a business

Discover how you can buy a business in the UK

2 min read
Business Management
How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation
How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation

Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations

2 min read
Finance
Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021
Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021

Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year

3 min read
Finance
Getting started with bookkeeping – Top tips for SMEs
Getting started with bookkeeping – Top tips for SMEs

Top tips for small businesses that need to keep their financial affairs in order

2 min read
Business Management
What are the Important Financial Figures to Track for a Small Business?
What are the Important Financial Figures to Track for a Small Business?

We show you the important financial figures to watch for your small business

2 min read
Business Management
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income

2 min read
Finance
Top Bookkeeping Tips for Freelancers
Top Bookkeeping Tips for Freelancers

Accounting for freelancers doesn’t need to be complicated. Find out how

3 min read
Business Management
6 tips for corporate social responsibility
6 tips for corporate social responsibility

Modern businesses need to do their part with corporate social responsibility

2 min read
Business Management
Effective recruitment techniques
Effective recruitment techniques

Learn effective recruitment techniques for recruitment agencies and businesses

2 min read
Business Management
7 tips to manage a remote team
7 tips to manage a remote team

Discover new remote team building activities and engagement techniques

2 min read
Business Management

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