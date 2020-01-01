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A Guide to the Critical Path Method
A Guide to the Critical Path Method

We look at how to implement the critical path method in your project management

2 min read
Business Management
Customer Success Strategies
Customer Success Strategies

How a good customer success plan can improve conversions and customer loyalty

2 min read
Business Management
What is the Volcker Rule?
What is the Volcker Rule?

What is the Volcker rule? And what does it mean for banks and their customers?

2 min read
Finance
How to improve customer loyalty
How to improve customer loyalty

Building customer loyalty is essential to any business with a goal of growth

2 min read
Business Management
What is absenteeism?
What is absenteeism?

Absenteeism is habitual absence from work, beyond what is considered acceptable

4 min read
Business Management
Performance appraisal: definition, methods, and examples
Performance appraisal: definition, methods, and examples

Which performance appraisal methods are best? Find out more

2 min read
Business Management
Growth mindset for business
Growth mindset for business

Discover the meaning of a growth mindset and what it can do for you

3 min read
Growth
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

PDF
Global Payments
How to master email marketing
How to master email marketing

Email isn’t going anywhere, and email marketing is as powerful a tool as ever

3 min read
Growth
What is customer marketing?
What is customer marketing?

Customer marketing is important because your existing customers are important

3 min read
Growth
Why is customer satisfaction so important?
Why is customer satisfaction so important?

The only way to keep your customers is to keep them happy

3 min read
Growth
What is a content management system?
What is a content management system?

Any business can benefit from using a CMS to manage online content

3 min read
Growth
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples

Learn how to calculate your return on assets and drill into your efficiency

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Sunk Costs?
What Are Sunk Costs?

Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.

2 min read
Finance
The 5 best business insurance offers
The 5 best business insurance offers

Learn more about business insurance offers, including our top picks.

2 min read
Business Management
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples

Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula

3 min read
Finance
Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples
Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples

Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively

3 min read
Business Management
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments

Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy

3 min read
Finance
How we celebrated IWD 2021 across all of March
How we celebrated IWD 2021 across all of March

We extended IWD 2021 across the whole of March. Here's what happened.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Top 10 Gantt chart software
Top 10 Gantt chart software

Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software

3 min read
Business Management
Important leadership skills for 2021
Important leadership skills for 2021

Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips

2 min read
Business Management
Conducting virtual job interviews
Conducting virtual job interviews

Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips

2 min read
Business Management
Managing change in your organization
Managing change in your organization

How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps

2 min read
Business Management
What is artificial intelligence?
What is artificial intelligence?

Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?

2 min read
Accounting

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