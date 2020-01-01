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The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min read
Accounting
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know

We examine the role of a comptroller, and why they’re so important

2 min read
Accounting
How to gain competitive advantage in business
How to gain competitive advantage in business

Different ways to gain competitive advantage over your your business rivals

2 min read
Growth
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees

What are the benefits of distance learning for employees are for your business?

2 min read
Business Management
What is Due Diligence?
What is Due Diligence?

Have you carried out the due diligence you need to?

2 min read
Finance
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It

Learn about gross misconduct and how to manage it effectively at your business

2 min read
Business Management
Rebel Energy maximises payments visibility to drive a green energy revolution for all
Rebel Energy maximises payments visibility to drive a green energy revolution for all

With digitisation and automation, Rebel Energy is re-imagining energy supply.

3 min read
GoCardless
The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021
The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021

Best online team collaboration tools for business

2 min read
Business Management
Introduction to the scrum methodology
Introduction to the scrum methodology

Learn more about scrum methodology and how it is used in business

3 min read
Business Management
Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work
Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work

A guide to optimizing remote work communication

2 min read
Business Management
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage

Understand how you can grow your business by broadening your payment coverage.

3 min read
Global Payments
How business leaders solve problems
How business leaders solve problems

Find out how business leaders solve problems using five simple techniques

2 min read
Business Management
How cross functional collaboration can work for you
How cross functional collaboration can work for you

Reconfigure teamwork with a cross functional collaboration framework

3 min read
Business Management
Top 6 business intelligence tools for 2021
Top 6 business intelligence tools for 2021

Learn more about how business intelligence software can help you grow

2 min read
Business Management
A guide to delegating effectively
A guide to delegating effectively

Delegating isn’t always easy – here’s how to make it work for you

2 min read
Business Management
Maximizing revenue for your SaaS businesses — 5 top tips
Maximizing revenue for your SaaS businesses — 5 top tips

A definitive list all SaaS businesses should implement to maximize total revenue

2 min read
Business Management
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021

Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention

3 min read
Retention
Project management mistakes: what, why, and how to avoid them
Project management mistakes: what, why, and how to avoid them

Learn how to prevent the most common project management mistakes

3 min read
Business Management
What is a business mentor?
What is a business mentor?

The role of a business mentor is to offer advice, guidance, and support

2 min read
Business Management
Ageism in the Workplace
Ageism in the Workplace

Ageism isn’t always direct. Learn more about ageism in the workplace

2 min read
Business Management
What is display advertising?
What is display advertising?

Explore the potential benefits of display advertising with GoCardless

3 min read
Growth
How to use a cash book in accounting
How to use a cash book in accounting

Maintaining a detailed cash book is a vital accounting process

3 min read
Cash flow
What is resource management and why is it important?
What is resource management and why is it important?

The importance of resource management and how it can improve your business

2 min read
Business Management

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