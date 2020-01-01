Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Merchants can now collect subscription payments across the UK and Europe directly within the Ecommpay platform
How we reflected our views, and those we hear from our customers, to the PSR
Acquisition to create a full-service bank payment provider that will accelerate the execution of GoCardless’ strategy
Diving into the key differences between the two payment methods
Guest blog post: Kolleno discuss open banking & the resurgence of Direct Debit
Are you considering open banking but not sure where to start? Watch our short webinar where we’ll be looking at real-life examples of how other businesses are using open banking to improve customer experience and optimise payments.
Find out how to stand out by creating a seamless customer payment experience
Reflecting on open banking's latest milestones and what's still left to achieve
What is the Blueprint and how will it impact payment progress in 2024 (and beyond)
Find out how you can better harness open banking.
Discover what 51% of people said would make them want to donate more often
We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.