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PCI DSS: Definition & Examples
PCI DSS: Definition & Examples

What you need to know about the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard!

2 min read
Payments
What is EMV?
What is EMV?

Find out how EMV facilitates secure on-site payments.

2 min read
Payments
5 ways to optimise your payments strategy in the cloud
5 ways to optimise your payments strategy in the cloud

Find out how to harness the power of the cloud and optimise your payments

4 min read
What Does PCI Stand For?
What Does PCI Stand For?

What is the PCI meaning and how does it apply to your business?

2 min read
Payments
What Is a Bank Routing Number (BRN)?
What Is a Bank Routing Number (BRN)?

To send money to a US bank account, you’ll need a bank routing number.

2 min read
Payments
The 3 Stages of Anti-Money Laundering
The 3 Stages of Anti-Money Laundering

What are the latest anti-money laundering regulations?

2 min read
Payments
What Is a Passbook and How is it Used?
What Is a Passbook and How is it Used?

Discover how to use a passbook to keep track of your transactions.

2 min read
Payments
4 reasons to buy-not-build your payments process
4 reasons to buy-not-build your payments process

We look at why it pays to invest in payment software when you're trying to scale

2 min read
How to send money internationally online
How to send money internationally online

Is it possible to send money abroad quickly and safely using online providers?

2 min read
Payments
Open banking: The next big thing for small businesses
Open banking: The next big thing for small businesses

Why exactly is open banking such an exciting opportunity for small businesses?

5 min read
Open Banking
How to add a mobile app payment gateway
How to add a mobile app payment gateway

Mobile app payment gateways make it easy to accept mobile payments.

2 min read
Payments
How to stop cart abandonment
How to stop cart abandonment

We share practical tips to help you tackle the problem of cart abandonment

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Hosted Payment Page?
What is a Hosted Payment Page?

Learn how to use hosted payment pages on your website for hassle-free sales

3 min read
Payments
NFC payments: everything you need to know
NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Card Not Present Transaction: Definition & Examples
Card Not Present Transaction: Definition & Examples

Looking at what Card Not Present means and when you will use it

2 min read
Payments
What is a mobile payment service (MPS)?
What is a mobile payment service (MPS)?

What should you look for in an MPS to boost mobile payments?

2 min read
Payments
Scaling your payment infrastructure at pace
Scaling your payment infrastructure at pace

An efficient and adaptable payment infrastructure is crucial to business growth.

4 min read
Growth
What is a recurring payment?
What is a recurring payment?

The financial ratios your business needs to understand

2 min read
Payments
Transaction Fees: Definition & Examples
Transaction Fees: Definition & Examples

We look at the different transaction fees that could affect your business.

2 min read
Payments
What is the Instalment Payment Method?
What is the Instalment Payment Method?

A guide to the instalment payment method for merchants

2 min read
Payments
What is a Hosted Payment Page?
What is a Hosted Payment Page?

Learn how to use hosted payment pages on your website for hassle-free sales

2 min read
Payments
What are the different types of payment gateway?
What are the different types of payment gateway?

What are the different types of payment gateway to choose from?

3 min read
Payments
How to choose a payment gateway?
How to choose a payment gateway?

Wondering which payment gateway should I choose? Find out here.

2 min read
Payments
Digital transactions: what are they?
Digital transactions: what are they?

What are the different types of digital transactions, and how do they work?

2 min read
Payments

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