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Breaking into the world of product management
Breaking into the world of product management

The learnings of a product manager at GoCardless - through the eyes of interns

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
A new era for payer experience
A new era for payer experience

Payments are mission-critical. And so is your payer experience.

3 min read
International Payments
[Webinar] Payment certainty in uncertain times
[Webinar] Payment certainty in uncertain times

Is your payment collection process ready for economic uncertainty? Watch on-demand to find out how you can protect your revenue by automating your payments.

Webinar
5 business benefits of social commerce
5 business benefits of social commerce

The practice of selling via social media brings many benefits to retailers.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Xero and recurring payments: get paid on time
Xero and recurring payments: get paid on time

Learn how to get paid faster if you have repeating or regular customer payments.

3 min read
Partners
How open banking simplifies income verification
How open banking simplifies income verification

With open banking Income verification no longer takes days or weeks but seconds!

4 min read
Open Banking
5 Open Banking Examples for Customer Retention
5 Open Banking Examples for Customer Retention

Increase your customer retention with our 5 Open Banking examples.

3 min read
Open Banking
What are Digital Payments and how do they work?
What are Digital Payments and how do they work?

Digital payments are transactions that take place online or digitally.

4 min read
Payments
Finance is getting fairer thanks to open banking
Finance is getting fairer thanks to open banking

In this guest blog, Plend's James Pursaill discusses how the start up is reinventing the loans landscape through the greater transparency and data capabilities offered by open banking.

3 min read
Open Banking
Checkout challenges make tough times tougher for businesses as two-thirds of consumers abandon online purchases
Checkout challenges make tough times tougher for businesses as two-thirds of consumers abandon online purchases
3 min read
Press Releases
How to Prevent Late Direct Debit Payments
How to Prevent Late Direct Debit Payments

Learn how to prevent a missed direct debit payment from impacting your business.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Cash Flow Conversion?
What Is Cash Flow Conversion?

Learn how to use the cash flow conversion formula in business.

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Cash Flow Assets?
What Are Cash Flow Assets?

Find out more about the best assets that generate cash flow.

3 min read
Accounting
Recurring Payment Example and Types
Recurring Payment Example and Types

Discover the various types of recurring payment examples.

3 min read
Payments
[Webinar] 2023 and beyond: Partner Product Roadmap
[Webinar] 2023 and beyond: Partner Product Roadmap

Join us on Thursday, February 9 at 10am GMT to hear whats new on GoCardless Partner Product Roadmap for 2023

Webinar
Partners
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland

Learn about the new GoCardless woodland

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Open banking use cases: a brief glimpse into the future
Open banking use cases: a brief glimpse into the future
9 min read
Open Banking
Open banking data: what is it and what is it good for?
Open banking data: what is it and what is it good for?
6 min read
Open Banking
Open banking: will PSD3 change everything?
Open banking: will PSD3 change everything?
4 min read
Open Banking
How to Calculate Customer Retention Value
How to Calculate Customer Retention Value

Learn how to calculate the cost of retaining a customer.

2 min read
Small Business
Customer Retention vs Customer Loyalty
Customer Retention vs Customer Loyalty

What is the value of customer loyalty and retention to your business?

2 min read
Small Business
Steps in the Customer Retention Process
Steps in the Customer Retention Process

Learn more about how the process of customer retention works.

2 min read
Small Business
3 Customer Retention Models For Small Businesses
3 Customer Retention Models For Small Businesses

Choose the best method to improve customer retention.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Calculate Customer Retention Cost
How to Calculate Customer Retention Cost

What is customer retention cost and how do you calculate it?

2 min read
Small Business

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.