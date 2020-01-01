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How we are managing through the coronavirus
How we are managing through the coronavirus
2 min read
GoCardless
6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless
6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

You're ready to use GoCardless. Next step - telling your customers how to start.

2 min read
Payments
What is proration?
What is proration?

Want to know more about proration? Check out our prorated definition.

4 min read
Subscription
A guide to small business cyber security
A guide to small business cyber security

Want to stay safe? Explore our cyber security checklist for small business.

2 min read
Regulations
Paying corporation tax late
Paying corporation tax late

Find out more about interest and penalties for late payment of corporation tax.

3 min read
Accounting
What is a perpetual license?
What is a perpetual license?

Our comprehensive guide to perpetual licenses vs. subscription licenses.

2 min read
Subscription
Cash flow statement: Indirect method
Cash flow statement: Indirect method

Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success.

3 min read
GoCardless
How we built Success+ using our ethical machine learning programme
How we built Success+ using our ethical machine learning programme

How we put data privacy at the core of Success+

5 min read
Payments
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

Earnings before interest and taxes measures your company’s profitability.

2 min read
Accounting
What is an ERP System?
What is an ERP System?

ERP systems streamline business processes. Learn all about them here.

2 min read
Business Management
Going remote: How has the GoCardless team adapted to a new way of working?
Going remote: How has the GoCardless team adapted to a new way of working?

A sneak peak in to some of the team's home office set ups.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
What is a Chargeback?
What is a Chargeback?

How do chargebacks work? Find out everything you need to know about chargebacks.

4 min read
Payments
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

2 min read
GoCardless
Common mistakes to avoid when opening a business bank account
Common mistakes to avoid when opening a business bank account

Explore common mistakes to avoid when setting up a business bank account.

3 min read
Finance
Managing cash flow in a crisis
Managing cash flow in a crisis

5 steps to take from immediate action to building long term resilience.

2 min read
Cash flow
5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies
5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

2 min read
Entrepreneurial
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems

What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?

3 min read
Cash flow
How to do a cash flow forecast
How to do a cash flow forecast

We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.

3 min read
Cash flow
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses

Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.

3 min read
Cash flow
A guide to setting up payroll and PAYE
A guide to setting up payroll and PAYE

Want to know more about how to do payroll in the UK? Read on.

3 min read
Business Management
What is the accounts receivable days formula?
What is the accounts receivable days formula?

Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is remittance advice?
What is remittance advice?

Want to know more about remittance advice slips? Read our definitive guide.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a profit and loss account?
What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min read
Accounting

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.