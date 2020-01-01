Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Life at GoCardless

Life at GoCardless

Latest articles

View all
International Women’s Month at GoCardless: Embracing equity
International Women’s Month at GoCardless: Embracing equity

Looking back at how GoCardless showcased IWD's 2023 theme of 'embrace equity'

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Breaking into the world of product management
Breaking into the world of product management

The learnings of a product manager at GoCardless - through the eyes of interns

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland

Learn about the new GoCardless woodland

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless Customer Advocacy takes home one win and two finalist spots at the CAP Awards
GoCardless Customer Advocacy takes home one win and two finalist spots at the CAP Awards

The GoCardless Customer Advocacy team were finalists in three categories

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless' Race to Nature
GoCardless' Race to Nature

Find out how you can take part in Race to Nature 2022 this Summer

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Celebrating Fathers Day 2022
Celebrating Fathers Day 2022

Our colleagues share what their fathers mean to them

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Neurodiversity Celebration Week: sharing lived experiences
Neurodiversity Celebration Week: sharing lived experiences

We're marking Neurodiversity Celebration Week by sharing our personal stories

5 min read
Life at GoCardless
Back together after 931 days, 22 hours and 56 minutes
Back together after 931 days, 22 hours and 56 minutes

Our Customer Group came together for the first time in 3 years. See how it went.

2 min read
GoCardless
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

3 min read
GoCardless

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.