Life at GoCardless

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Looking back at how GoCardless showcased IWD's 2023 theme of 'embrace equity'
The learnings of a product manager at GoCardless - through the eyes of interns
Learn about the new GoCardless woodland
The GoCardless Customer Advocacy team were finalists in three categories
Find out how you can take part in Race to Nature 2022 this Summer
Our colleagues share what their fathers mean to them
We're marking Neurodiversity Celebration Week by sharing our personal stories
Our Customer Group came together for the first time in 3 years. See how it went.
Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future
How we're providing opportunities for young people and driving career awareness
We needed more than a day for IWD 2022. Find out about our month of celebration.
Meet Mary Carter - GoCardless Principal Solutions Engineer and Global Team lead
New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners
How can we design technology products to fit the needs of diverse customer bases
Read about our Customer Support Team's latest achievement
GoCardless team member Daleep shares the meaning behind celebrating Diwali
Hear how our team members are helping to make positive environmental change
In the final instalment of our employee spotlight series, we talk to Umeadi
Discover more about Inspiring Lean In circles at GoCardless
Meet Eddy in the third instalment of our employee spotlight series
Meet Rachel in the next instalment of employee spotlight chats
Learn about the life of Claudia Jones and her achievements
The first in our four part series of employee spotlight chats