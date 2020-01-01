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Life at GoCardless

Life at GoCardless

International Women’s Month at GoCardless: Embracing equity
International Women’s Month at GoCardless: Embracing equity

Looking back at how GoCardless showcased IWD's 2023 theme of 'embrace equity'

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Breaking into the world of product management
Breaking into the world of product management

The learnings of a product manager at GoCardless - through the eyes of interns

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland

Learn about the new GoCardless woodland

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless Customer Advocacy takes home one win and two finalist spots at the CAP Awards
GoCardless Customer Advocacy takes home one win and two finalist spots at the CAP Awards

The GoCardless Customer Advocacy team were finalists in three categories

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless' Race to Nature
GoCardless' Race to Nature

Find out how you can take part in Race to Nature 2022 this Summer

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Celebrating Fathers Day 2022
Celebrating Fathers Day 2022

Our colleagues share what their fathers mean to them

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Neurodiversity Celebration Week: sharing lived experiences
Neurodiversity Celebration Week: sharing lived experiences

We're marking Neurodiversity Celebration Week by sharing our personal stories

5 min read
Life at GoCardless
Back together after 931 days, 22 hours and 56 minutes
Back together after 931 days, 22 hours and 56 minutes

Our Customer Group came together for the first time in 3 years. See how it went.

2 min read
GoCardless
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

3 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless has partnered with charity IntoUniversity 
GoCardless has partnered with charity IntoUniversity 

How we're providing opportunities for young people and driving career awareness

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless wins ‘Best User Generated Content’ at the Lens awards 2022
GoCardless wins ‘Best User Generated Content’ at the Lens awards 2022
2 min read
GoCardless
How we celebrated International Women’s Day in March 2022
How we celebrated International Women’s Day in March 2022

We needed more than a day for IWD 2022. Find out about our month of celebration.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
US Black History Month employee spotlight
US Black History Month employee spotlight

Meet Mary Carter - GoCardless Principal Solutions Engineer and Global Team lead

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth

New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners

2 min read
GoCardless
Designing for diversity requires the right culture, an appetite for taking action and the bravery to learn on the go
Designing for diversity requires the right culture, an appetite for taking action and the bravery to learn on the go

How can we design technology products to fit the needs of diverse customer bases

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless wins Best Small Customer Service Team Award
GoCardless wins Best Small Customer Service Team Award

Read about our Customer Support Team's latest achievement

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
Celebrating Diwali: What Bandi Chhor Divas/Diwali means to me
Celebrating Diwali: What Bandi Chhor Divas/Diwali means to me

GoCardless team member Daleep shares the meaning behind celebrating Diwali

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless Environmental Action Day
GoCardless Environmental Action Day

Hear how our team members are helping to make positive environmental change

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be a Black lawyer
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be a Black lawyer

In the final instalment of our employee spotlight series, we talk to Umeadi 

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
Empowering women at GoCardless: 3 lessons from Ursula Dolton, CTO, British Heart Foundation
Empowering women at GoCardless: 3 lessons from Ursula Dolton, CTO, British Heart Foundation

Discover more about Inspiring Lean In circles at GoCardless

2 min read
GoCardless
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be African, Gay, a Son, a Brother, a Friend, a GeeCee
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be African, Gay, a Son, a Brother, a Friend, a GeeCee

Meet Eddy in the third instalment of our employee spotlight series

1 min read
GoCardless
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be black & LGBTQ+
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be black & LGBTQ+

Meet Rachel in the next instalment of employee spotlight chats

1 min read
GoCardless
Celebrating Black History Month: a history of Claudia Jones
Celebrating Black History Month: a history of Claudia Jones

Learn about the life of Claudia Jones and her achievements

2 min read
GoCardless
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be

The first in our four part series of employee spotlight chats

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.