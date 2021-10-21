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Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be African, Gay, a Son, a Brother, a Friend, a GeeCee

Glenys Nkrumah
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Last editedOct 20211 min read

In the third instalment of our employee spotlight series, which we're sharing throughout Black History Month in the UK, we're chatting with Eddy Nyambi. Eddy discusses confidence, resilience and who inspires him.

Proud to be African, Gay, a Son, a Brother, a Friend, a GeeCee

What do you do? 

Customer Success Manager.

 

How long have you been at GoCardless? 

Four months.

 

Tell us something most people don't know about you? 

I have four siblings and each of us lives in a different country across three continents.

 

Who is someone that has inspired you and why? 

Chad Boseman, his resilience and determination and what he achieved in the final moments of his life gives us no excuse to lay on our laurels... ever.

 

What is your favourite book or podcast? 

The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini

What does the theme ‘Proud to be’ mean to you?

"Proud to be" to me represents aspects of myself previously unappreciated due to society's perspective. It is a reminder that I have got to a stage where I'm confident in my perspective of these aspects, and am able to appreciate and celebrate them confidently.

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