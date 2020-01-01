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What is purchase requisition?
What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

3 min read
Business Management
What are the different dividend policy types?
What are the different dividend policy types?

Understand the differences between the four main dividend policy types.

3 min read
Finance
Official Node.js Support
Official Node.js Support
1 min read
Technology
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business

GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.

1 min read
GoCardless
Guide to VAT exemption for UK businesses
Guide to VAT exemption for UK businesses

Learn about VAT exemption in the UK, VAT-exempt items, and much more.

2 min read
Regulations
The effects of dividends on cash flow statement
The effects of dividends on cash flow statement

Learn everything you need to know about how dividends policies affect cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is supply chain finance?
What is supply chain finance?

Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.

2 min read
Finance
Mental Health Awareness Week: sharing kindness and stories from lockdown
Mental Health Awareness Week: sharing kindness and stories from lockdown

At GoCardless, this week is all about lending an ear.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
What are alternative payment methods?
What are alternative payment methods?

What are alternative payment methods? Check out our definitive guide.

6 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How SaaS companies can improve customer lifecycle
How SaaS companies can improve customer lifecycle

Discover more about how to boost your SaaS company’s customer lifecycle.

3 min read
Subscription
Celebrating the month of Ramadan at GoCardless
Celebrating the month of Ramadan at GoCardless

How the GoCardless team is experiencing Ramadan during the global lockdown.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
The freemium models: examples of SaaS companies doing it right
The freemium models: examples of SaaS companies doing it right

Freemium business models can help to attract a large user base.

2 min read
Subscription
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management

Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.

2 min read
Cash flow
What are the challenges of real-time global payments?
What are the challenges of real-time global payments?

There are several challenges associated with global cross-border payments.

2 min read
Global Payments
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?

Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.

3 min read
Finance
Is your business ready for Making Tax Digital (MTD)?
Is your business ready for Making Tax Digital (MTD)?

Making Tax Digital makes it easier for businesses to get taxes right.

3 min read
Finance
What is a PSP (payment service provider)?
What is a PSP (payment service provider)?

What do payment service providers do? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Finance
What is customer retention?
What is customer retention?

Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.

3 min read
Retention
What is a purchase requisition form?
What is a purchase requisition form?

Learn more about the importance of requisition forms with our handy guide.

2 min read
Accounting
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Our comprehensive guide to reverse invoice discounting.

2 min read
Finance
How to do a VAT return
How to do a VAT return

Our comprehensive guide for how to complete a VAT return.

2 min read
Regulations
When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?
When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?

When do you have to start paying taxes? Read our guide for more information.

3 min read
Regulations
How to calculate retained cash flow
How to calculate retained cash flow

Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Find the Best Small Business Line of Credit
How to Find the Best Small Business Line of Credit

Learn more about establishing a line of credit for small business, right here.

3 min read
Cash flow

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.