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GoCardless & Sage 200cloud
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.
Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.
Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud
Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.
“It’s easy to set up, works well without much resource required to manage it, and fits perfectly with our values around security, reliability, and growth.”
Connect your GoCardless account in the Sage 200cloud Utilities menu. Head to CashBook Settings and in the Invoice Payments section, select GoCardless.