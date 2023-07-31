Skip to content

GoCardless for Future Ticketing

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Collect payments in installments

Collect customer payments. Automatically.

    Popular with fans

    Create the best payer experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect ticket costs on any day and take one-off payments for extra purchases.

    Improved member experience

    Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience.

    Better payer experience

    Easily set up and automate collection of member instalments, so when the season comes around they have nothing to worry about only how their team performs.

    Predictable payment

    Cut out the stress of guesswork. Know exactly when you'll get paid and see immediately if a payment has failed. Make confident decisions based on predictable income.

How it works

"It's a super-fast, simple, efficient way of engaging donors and members. Works great and does exactly as promised!"

Stuart Melvin, Acorn Communities

Low fees, no hidden pricing

Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees.

