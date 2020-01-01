Skip to content

GoCardless & ClubRight

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Get Started

Reduce customer churn

Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.

Better payer experience

Create the best payer experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extra purchases.

Less admin

Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.

How it works

 Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness

“I’m always reluctant to change systems unless it’s necessary, but when I heard about GoCardless, it was clear to me that there were only benefits to moving over.”

HOW IT WORKS DEMO

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with ClubRight

Flexible payments

Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.

Seamless integration

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within ClubRight.

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

See pricing

Resources

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.