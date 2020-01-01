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GoCardless & ClubRight
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.
Create the best payer experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extra purchases.
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness
“I’m always reluctant to change systems unless it’s necessary, but when I heard about GoCardless, it was clear to me that there were only benefits to moving over.”
HOW IT WORKS DEMO
Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within ClubRight.
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.