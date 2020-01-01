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Partner Directory

Charity & Non-profits

Use GoCardless to collect donations and membership fees with ease

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Partners hero image
GoDonate
GoDonate

Automate donations and reconcile your invoices

FinDock
FinDock

Collect your payments from Salesforce

Online Scout Manager
Online Scout Manager

Collect payments easily with our Bank Debit solution

Asperato
Asperato

Collect your payments from Salesforce

Axonaut
Axonaut

Automate your invoices with GoCardless Bank Debit

Beacon CRM
Beacon CRM

Get paid faster with GoCardless integration

Blackbaud eTapestry
Blackbaud eTapestry

Take donations easily with this CRM cloud fundraising solution

BookingsPlus
BookingsPlus

Accept Bank Debit within your school booking software

Chariteer
Chariteer

Create sustainable fundraising by connecting with GoCardless

ChurchSuite
ChurchSuite

Take recurring church donations with GoCardless

CiviPlus
CiviPlus

Collect payments with GoCardless though this innovative nonprofit CRM

Crowdfunder
Crowdfunder

Secure capital quickly with GoCardless Bank Debit

Donation Manager
Donation Manager

Quickly collect donations with Bank Debit

Donorfy
Donorfy

Accept payment through this cloud-based fundraising CRM

Givecloud Inc
Givecloud Inc

Create impact and engage donors with GoCardless payments

GiveWP
GiveWP

Simply donate at low-cost with Bank Debit

Infoodle Ltd
Infoodle Ltd

Automate payment collection and reconciliation for your invoices

IRaiser
IRaiser

Automate payment collection and reconciliation for your invoices

Klemi
Klemi

Collect donations easily with Bank Debit capability

Klubfunder
Klubfunder

Simply raise and take payments for your club's donation needs

MyFundBox
MyFundBox

MYFUNDBOX enables Businesses to manage and accept payments online easily and securely.

MyGiving Online
MyGiving Online

Flexible and simple recurring billing for your regular donations

Ohme
Ohme

Donate easily and securely with Bank Debit

RAF Association
RAF Association

Support the RAF by donating through GoCardless' integration

SmartRaise
SmartRaise

Automate and grow donation income with GoCardless

The Access Group
The Access Group

Raise funds like a pro using GoCardless Payments

ZenDebit
ZenDebit

Collect your payments

Need more help?

One of our team will be happy to help you find the perfect partner for your business.

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.