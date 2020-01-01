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GoCardless for SmartRaise
Make giving easy with a donation form or page customized to your brand – with no coding required. Increase donation amounts, and keep more donors with nudge automations.
Better designed payment pages that enhance conversion and encourage recurring donations by Direct Debit and Instant Bank Pay. Fully customised to your brand – with no coding required.
SmartRaise lets you set up automatic suggested upgrade amounts based on donors’ giving history. With a one-click Direct Debit upgrade process that is simple and friction-free.
Never lose good donors to failed payments or bad communication again! Unique nudge automations messages intervene to gently put donors back on track, while Success+ recovers up to 76% of failed payments.
Easily send donation data to your CRM or email marketing by integrating donor data with all your key tools. Embed directly on any website or create payment pages to track specific campaigns.
"It's a super-fast, simple, efficient way of engaging donors and members. Works great and does exactly as promised!"
Stuart Melvin, Acorn Communities
Grow donations and memberships automatically with SmartRaise