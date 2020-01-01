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GoCardless for SmartRaise

Grow donations and memberships automatically with SmartRaise

Make giving easy with a donation form or page customized to your brand – with no coding required. Increase donation amounts, and keep more donors with nudge automations.

Smartraise + GC hero New Brand
Smartraise + GC hero New Brand

Master digital Transformation

Make Giving Easy

Better designed payment pages that enhance conversion and encourage recurring donations by Direct Debit and Instant Bank Pay. Fully customised to your brand – with no coding required.

Increase Donation Amounts

SmartRaise lets you set up automatic suggested upgrade amounts based on donors’ giving history. With a one-click Direct Debit upgrade process that is simple and friction-free.

Keep More Donors

Never lose good donors to failed payments or bad communication again! Unique nudge automations messages intervene to gently put donors back on track, while Success+ recovers up to 76% of failed payments.

Integrates with your CRM & website

Easily send donation data to your CRM or email marketing by integrating donor data with all your key tools. Embed directly on any website or create payment pages to track specific campaigns.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

How it works

"It's a super-fast, simple, efficient way of engaging donors and members. Works great and does exactly as promised!"

Stuart Melvin, Acorn Communities

Resources

Ready to get started?

Grow donations and memberships automatically with SmartRaise

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.