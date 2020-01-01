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GoCardless for FinDock
Easily collect and automate your bank debit processing and subscriptions directly from within Salesforce.
Get a complete 360 degree view of payments in CRM and a deeper understanding of customer payment preferences and history.
Benefit from GoCardless’s fully automated, intelligent retries that reduce payment failures by 76%.
On average, the Total Cost of payment collection processes are equivalent to 3% of your revenue, with nearly two-thirds of this cost due to resource time associated with reconciliation, chasing missed payments and managing legacy bank debit processes.
Leverage GoCardless to take automated bank-bank payments in over 30 countries, as well as take instant payments via open banking.
HOW IT WORK
Matt Harrison, Deputy CEO at Homeless Link.
Easily collect and automate your recurring payments directly from within FinDock