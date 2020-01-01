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GoCardless for FinDock

Collect your payments from Salesforce.

Easily collect and automate your bank debit processing and subscriptions directly from within Salesforce.

Make payments a customer-centric process

Unify & enrich CRM data

Get a complete 360 degree view of payments in CRM and a deeper understanding of customer payment preferences and history.

Maximise donor revenue

Benefit from GoCardless’s fully automated, intelligent retries that reduce payment failures by 76%.

Reduce your total costs

On average, the Total Cost of payment collection processes are equivalent to 3% of your revenue, with nearly two-thirds of this cost due to resource time associated with reconciliation, chasing missed payments and managing legacy bank debit processes.

Reduce complexity with one integration

Leverage GoCardless to take automated bank-bank payments in over 30 countries, as well as take instant payments via open banking.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

HOW IT WORK

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Findock

"We use FinDock to automate our payment collections from customers via GoCardless into Salesforce. We switched it on, it started to work and everything happens automatically each month, even with a change in staffing responsibility at our end"

Matt Harrison, Deputy CEO at Homeless Link.

Resources

Ready to get started?

Easily collect and automate your recurring payments directly from within FinDock

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.