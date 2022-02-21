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Increase online donations with goDonate

Make your online donation journey and membership subscriptions easier and more streamlined for your supporters to increase your donations with this next generation donation platform.

Master digital Transformation

Make Giving Easy

Simplified and straightforward donor journeys to enhance conversion and encourage recurring donations by Direct Debit and digital wallets.

Tailoring The User Journey

Enables you to tailor your donation & campaign journeys from the initial form through to the thank you page & email.

Integrates With Your CRM & Website

Simple back-end administration with automated integration into your CRM removing manual processing and data management.

Scalable And Secure

Easy scalability for campaigns and major appeals. Gift-Aid, PCI-DSS and GDPR compliant to offer the highest level of security. (24/7 hosting and support).

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

When your engineers actively want to integrate with GoCardless, you know it’s a scalable solution.

Peter Vanhee Head of Technology, Comic Relief

Resources

  • Top Ten Tips for increasing Online Donations

    Blog

  • Direct Debit for charities and fundraising organisations

    Guide

  • Boosting charities with Direct Debit, technology – and more millennial donors

    Guide

  • 30% of your churn is involuntary

    Payments

Ready to get started?

Boost online income and tailor donation journeys with goDonate

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.