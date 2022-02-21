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Make your online donation journey and membership subscriptions easier and more streamlined for your supporters to increase your donations with this next generation donation platform.
Simplified and straightforward donor journeys to enhance conversion and encourage recurring donations by Direct Debit and digital wallets.
Enables you to tailor your donation & campaign journeys from the initial form through to the thank you page & email.
Simple back-end administration with automated integration into your CRM removing manual processing and data management.
Easy scalability for campaigns and major appeals. Gift-Aid, PCI-DSS and GDPR compliant to offer the highest level of security. (24/7 hosting and support).
When your engineers actively want to integrate with GoCardless, you know it’s a scalable solution.
Peter Vanhee Head of Technology, Comic Relief
Boost online income and tailor donation journeys with goDonate