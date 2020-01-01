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GoCardless for Enterprise Business

Minimise your churn, with GoCardless

30% of churn is involuntary – caused by failed payments. GoCardless maximises your payment success, so you retain your customers longer.

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Fight failures, cut churn

Fewer payment failures means less involuntary churn. Fight failures with GoCardless – successfully collect 99% of instant one-off payments, and 97.3% of automated recurring payments, on the first try.

If a payment does fail, Success+ uses payment intelligence to retry payments on the best day for each customer.

We didn’t want recurring card payments because as soon as the card expires, you lose that donor.

Charlotte Hillenbrand, Executive Director of Innovation & Digital, Comic Relief

Read what 700 decision-makers say about churn

GoCardless commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study of 700 payment decision-makers in organisations with recurring revenue models.

Businesses with B2C revenue see 16-20% of failed payments turn into bad debt. With B2B, 11-15%.

Read the full report to see the challenges and opportunities facing global enterprise businesses, and what they’re doing about it.

Read the full report

Payment failure rates as low as 0.5%

Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.

Pull-based payment collection

GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.

Low payment failure rates

With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

Intelligent retries

Success+ uses payment intelligence to retry payments on the best day for each customer. Recover, up to 70% of failed payments.

Save time with Success+

Success+ is our payments intelligence product that does the heavy lifting for you. Automatically retrying failed payments on the best day for each of your customers.

89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.

Local payments, global reach

No matter where your customers are in the world, make paying your business quick and simple. With GoCardless, offer a trusted payment method and localise your payment pages for more than 30 countries including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA and Australia.

We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.

Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy

"Getting everything live was totally painless"

Using GoCardless, The British Journal of Photography has been able to increase renewal rate from 60% to 90%.

Read the full story

Trusted by 75,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide.

  • Optimising recurring payments

    "When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better."

  • International coverage

    “We use a single integration for Direct Debit in the UK, Sweden and Germany”

  • 67% reduction in debtor days

    “The whole accounting process is faster and we’ve eliminated billing errors."

  • Preferred by customers

    “70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

  • 90% renewal rate

    "We wanted an end-to-end subscription model. GoCardless helps make that possible."

  • 50-85% adoption

    “For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.”

Ready to cut churn with GoCardless?

Talk to sales

Speak to one of our payment experts about your challenges with churn. We’ll show you how GoCardless can help.

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Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.