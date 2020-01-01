Reduce costs and save time when collecting dues and fees from your members
1
Transparent pricing
Process bank debit payments (such as ACH) globally with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.
2
Get paid automatically
Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger. GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected.
3
One source of truth
Real time visibility of payments throughout the collection process
4
Reduce customer churn
With GoCardless, when a payment is due, it’s automatically collected so you don’t have to chase. Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless
Our philosophy puts customers first, so if there’s an expectation of choice – such as whether to use a printer or to own one – then we want our services and experiences to reflect that,” Mauro explained. “And what we’ve discovered in the year since launching ReadyPrint is the extent to which customers value choice in their payment methods as much as their services.
Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson