Our terms of service
- Introduction
- Website terms of use
- Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement)
- Product Bundle Description
- Legal Pricing Page
- Partner agreement
- Connected merchant agreement
- Regulated Terms
- Product-Specific Terms
- Country-Specific Terms
- Restricted Activities
- Previous Terms of Service
- Recruitment Privacy Notice
- Payer Terms of Use
- AIS Verification Tool terms
- GoCardless Bank Account Data
- Modern Slavery Statement
- GDPR
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Online Payment Services Agreement - effective from 6 July 2023
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team