Our terms of service

Notifications

Sometimes we update our agreement with merchants and can give notice of the changes on our website.  This page sets out changes we are giving through notice on our website from 1 August 2022 onwards. 

Monday 1 August 2022:

We have updated our Product-Specific Terms to include GoCardless Protect+, our new end-to-end anti-fraud solution for bank payments.    

