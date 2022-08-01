Our terms of service
- Introduction
- Website terms of use
- Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement)
- Partner agreement
- Connected merchant agreement
- Regulated Terms
- Country-Specific Terms
- Product-specific terms
- Restricted activities
- Previous terms of service
- Recruitment privacy notice
- Payer terms of use
- Modern Slavery Statement
- GDPR
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Notifications
Sometimes we update our agreement with merchants and can give notice of the changes on our website. This page sets out changes we are giving through notice on our website from 1 August 2022 onwards.
Monday 1 August 2022:
We have updated our Product-Specific Terms to include GoCardless Protect+, our new end-to-end anti-fraud solution for bank payments.
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team