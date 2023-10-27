Why switch your customers to Direct Debit?

Direct Debit is one of the most popular payment methods in the UK, making it easier and faster to collect payments while saving you admin time.

Growing the number of customers that pay Direct Debits will have a positive impact on your business:

Get paid up to 47% faster

Spend less time chasing payments

Spend 59% less time managing payments

Reduce costs of taking payments by up to 56%

Reduce the stress of getting paid

Businesses that made the switch to Direct Debit

Gravity saves £3,600 in card fees every month

“Collecting payments via GoCardless is 50% cheaper than credit cards. That quickly adds up. 90% of subscription customers now pay via GoCardless and we expect that to be 100% within months.” Shane Williams, Customer Experience Director, Gravity Active Entertainment.

ManyPets collects 80% of payments via GoCardless

“Customers are happier because they get better information when they query a payment. They’re used to Direct Debit and are happy as long as it works well and is transparent.” Guy Farley, CTO, ManyPets.