Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Why switch your customers to Direct Debit?

GoCardless
Written by

Last editedOct 20231 min read

Direct Debit is one of the most popular payment methods in the UK, making it easier and faster to collect payments while saving you admin time. 

Growing the number of customers that pay Direct Debits will have a positive impact on your business:

  • Get paid up to 47% faster 

  • Spend less time chasing payments

  • Spend 59% less time managing payments

  • Reduce costs of taking payments by up to 56%

  • Reduce the stress of getting paid 

Businesses that made the switch to Direct Debit

Gravity saves £3,600 in card fees every month

“Collecting payments via GoCardless is 50% cheaper than credit cards. That quickly adds up. 90% of subscription customers now pay via GoCardless and we expect that to be 100% within months.” Shane Williams, Customer Experience Director, Gravity Active Entertainment.

ManyPets collects 80% of payments via GoCardless

“Customers are happier because they get better information when they query a payment. They’re used to Direct Debit and are happy as long as it works well and is transparent.” Guy Farley, CTO, ManyPets.

PreviousSwitching your customers to Direct Debit
NextHow to get customers set up with Direct Debit

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.