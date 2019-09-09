1 What are your uptime SLA commitments for platform availability, and what credits or remedies apply if SLAs are missed? Ask for both the contractually committed uptime figure and the historically achieved one. Understand what constitutes downtime (total unavailability vs. degraded performance), and what the financial remedy is if the SLA is missed.

2 What is your maximum throughput capacity, and can your platform scale to meet our peak demand without degradation? Payment volume can spike dramatically at month-end, following a marketing campaign, or during a billing cycle. Understand whether the platform is architected to scale elastically, and ask for evidence of peak handling.

3 How do you manage scheduled maintenance, and what notice do you provide before taking the system offline or reducing capacity? Scheduled maintenance at the wrong time can disrupt your payment submissions. Understand the typical maintenance window, the notice period, and whether you can request changes to the schedule.

4 What is your notice period for changes that require action on our side, such as API updates, scheme changes, or data format changes? Provider-initiated changes that require your engineering team to act will create unplanned work. Ask for the minimum notice period and how changes are communicated.

5 Do you provide a technical helpdesk for incident reporting, and what are your hours of operation? Payment incidents don’t respect business hours. Understand whether 24/7 support is available, or whether out-of-hours incidents are handled by an on-call team with a different SLA.

6 Through what channels can we report incidents and request support (phone, email, ticketing portal)? The availability of your preferred contact channel matters. A portal-only approach may be too slow for a Severity 1 incident; a phone line may be essential.

7 What are your response times for incidents at each severity level? Response time SLAs should be distinguished based on the severity of the incident. Ask what constitutes each level of severity.

8 How are incidents reported, triaged, resolved, and communicated throughout their lifecycle, and what root cause analysis is provided after resolution? A provider with a mature incident process will have defined severity criteria, automated escalation paths, regular status updates, and post-incident reports.

9 Will we have a named point of contact such as a service manager or customer success manager with direct escalation authority? A named contact who knows your account, your technical setup, and your escalation preferences is significantly more valuable than a generic support queue particularly when something goes wrong.

10 How and how quickly will you notify us in the event of an unplanned outage or major incident that affects our payment processing? Proactive notification of incidents that affect you is a mark of a mature provider. Ask what triggers a notification, how it is sent, and what the target notification time is.

11 Do you provide a public status page that shows the real-time operational status of all platform components? A public status page reduces support call volume during incidents and allows your team to self-serve status information without raising a ticket. Ask for the URL.

12 Does the status page automatically reflect active incidents and post-resolution summaries, or does it require manual updates? Manually updated status pages are often out of date during incidents, the very time when accurate information matters most. Automated status updates are significantly more reliable.