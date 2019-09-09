List of Direct Debit Providers & Solutions

Direct Debit specialists

A Direct Debit specialist is a company that only provides Direct Debit (and no other payment method.) It is often worth picking a specialist Direct Debit provider because they are more likely to be experts in the payment method and be able to maximise your conversion, minimise failure rates, and act as trusted advisors. It may also be that they are integrated into other software that you are already using (e.g. Zuora, Salesforce), which argues for using them over a full-service provider.

Direct Debit Bureaus

A Direct Debit Bureau is a third party which submits payments into the Direct Debit system on your behalf. If you run a small business, these Direct Debit providers can help you manage your customer base and sign-up processes, taking the stress out of chasing invoices.

However, with many specialist firms, it can be challenging to find the right one that suits your business needs, so we’ve compiled a list of the best Direct Debit companies for small businesses.

Use Direct Debit with GoCardless

GoCardless is one of the most popular Direct Debit providers in the UK. We offer a secure, automated way to collect customer payments without extra setup costs or monthly fees. GoCardless also integrates with your current invoicing software, allowing you to collect payments automatically on your preferred dates. It's a flexible and easy-to-use service for collecting payments and managing cash flow, eliminating the hassle of chasing late-paying customers or suppliers for payment. It's also cost-effective, with no setup fees or contracts.

* Pricing as of Aug 2025. Fees differ by provider. ^ Based on market research. Payment success rates vary.

SmartDebit

SmartDebit is one of the UK's leading direct debit providers. It offers customisable payment solutions and an award-winning customer service team, with a Trustpilot score to match. The company provides three products: Bureau, Managed, and SEPA, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Eazy Collect

Eazy Collect makes direct debit payments easy, with options to set up payments via various channels, including apps, online forms, and over the phone. The company is known for its low-cost Direct Debit services and flexible payment schedules.

Debit Finance Collections

Debit Finance Collections (DFC) is part of the Transaction Services Group (TSG), a leading international revenue management solutions provider. The company offers a Direct Debit service that provides analytical data and reporting facilities to help you gain more insight into your customers. This one may be of consideration if you are looking for an international Direct Debit Provider as they serve clients globally as part of Xplor.

London & Zurich

With over 20 years of industry experience, London & Zurich is one of the most trusted names in the direct debit industry. The company's services are simple, secure, and customer-centric. It offers managed or facilitated services and can be set up via multiple channels, including online, over the phone, and face-to-face.

Vindicia

Vindicia is one of the direct debit companies that provides a complete subscription management service with additional services to help businesses grow. In addition to its Direct Debit service, Vindicia offers a solution to recover failed payments, and business support and blogs are available.

Eazipay

Eazipay offers a simple, cost-effective, and reliable direct debit service for businesses of all sizes. It's easy to set up and operate, with dedicated account managers to help you along the way.

FastPay

FastPay offers a range of direct debit services that cater to different business needs. It provides fast and reliable payment processing, with flexible payment dates and no setup fees or hidden costs.

Clear Direct Debit

Clear Direct Debit provides a simple and effective way to manage Direct Debit payments. It's cost-effective, with transparent fees and no hidden extras. The company also provides expert advice and support to help businesses get the most out of their services.

Access Pay

Access Pay offers a flexible and reliable direct debit service that helps businesses manage their payments efficiently. It offers a range of payment options, including one-off payments and recurring payments, with no setup fees.

Management software

Managing Direct Debits involves sending advance notice letters, issuing transaction codes, and balancing payments in your accounting books. Using Direct Debit management software, such as Bottomline or Fundtech, helps automate aspects of this process.

Full-service providers

Full-service providers in direct debit payments offer a comprehensive suite of services, including processing direct debit and other payment methods. They often include features like recurring payment setup, integrations with various systems, and customer support.

Here are a few examples of full-service providers in the UK market:

Bottomline Technologies:

A provider that offers direct debit services along with a range of payment solutions to help businesses streamline their payment processes.

Adyen:

A popular payment platform that processes bank payments and helps collect debit and credit card payments. Adyen is well-regarded for its robust features and global reach.

SmarterPay:

An online payment gateway and processor offering full support for direct debit payments, including AUDDIS and BACS compliance. SmarterPay provides businesses with the tools to manage their direct debit collections efficiently.

GoCardless:

A leading fintech company that allows businesses to collect payments automatically from customers' bank accounts. GoCardless is known for its user-friendly platform and seamless integration with various invoicing systems like Xero.

By choosing one of these reputable direct debit companies, you can enhance your payment processes, improve cash flow, and focus on growing your business.

How we compare against others:

* Pricing as of July 2025. Plans vary.

Choosing Direct Debit:

Selecting the right Direct Debit company for your business can help you streamline your payment processes, improve cash flow, and focus on growing your business. With a variety of Direct Debit providers available, it’s essential to choose one that aligns with your specific needs and offers the best Direct Debit services for your operations.