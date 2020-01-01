Skip to content
The cVRP Potential: Redefining Recurring Payments

Commercial Variable Recurring Payments are coming later this year but what will they mean for the way you collect payments?

11am Tuesday 24th June

In our short webinar, we will look at: 

  • How you can use VRPs today

  • The roadmap for cVRPs

  • The benefits cVRPs will bring to merchants

  • VRPs in action with Yonder

  • Live Q&A

Meet our speakers:

  • Farrel Levenson, Product Manager, Open Banking, GoCardless

  • Tim Chong, CEO and CoFounder, Yonder

  • Neira Jones, Payments Expert & Author 

