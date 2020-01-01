The cVRP Potential: Redefining Recurring Payments
Commercial Variable Recurring Payments are coming later this year but what will they mean for the way you collect payments?
Scroll to learn more
11am Tuesday 24th June
In our short webinar, we will look at:
How you can use VRPs today
The roadmap for cVRPs
The benefits cVRPs will bring to merchants
VRPs in action with Yonder
Live Q&A
Meet our speakers:
Farrel Levenson, Product Manager, Open Banking, GoCardless
Tim Chong, CEO and CoFounder, Yonder
Neira Jones, Payments Expert & Author