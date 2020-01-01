Skip to content
Tuesday 17th March @ 11am GMT (40 mins)

In the session, find out more about:

  • The latest new features and products to make the GoCardless experience seamless

  • Demos of our new features

  • Information on the partner development work required

  • A live Q&A with our product team

Meet our speakers: 

  • Tom Metcalfe, Director, Global Partnerships

  • Meelee Thi, Senior Product Manager

  • Carl Radcliff, Director, Product Management

