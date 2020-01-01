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Webinar: cVRPs: The strategic opportunity for recurring revenue businesses

Join our short 30 minute webinar to find out how cVRP could be the strategic unlock for your business

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Thursday 28th May @ 11:00am

In the webinar, we will discuss: 

  • Problems with the status quo of recurring payments

  • The strategic unlock of Recurring Pay by Bank 

  • Live demo of the payment flow

  • How to get started whether you’re Wave 1 or Wave 2 

  • Examples of others already using Recurring Pay by Bank

Meet our speakers:

  • Carl Radcliff, Director, Product Management, GoCardless

  • Daniel Armitage, Payments Expert, GoCardless

  • Karina Seskena, Head of Product Marketing, GoCardless

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.