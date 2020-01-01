Webinar: cVRPs: The strategic opportunity for recurring revenue businesses

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Join our short 30 minute webinar to find out how cVRP could be the strategic unlock for your business
Problems with the status quo of recurring payments
The strategic unlock of Recurring Pay by Bank
Live demo of the payment flow
How to get started whether you’re Wave 1 or Wave 2
Examples of others already using Recurring Pay by Bank
Carl Radcliff, Director, Product Management, GoCardless
Daniel Armitage, Payments Expert, GoCardless
Karina Seskena, Head of Product Marketing, GoCardless