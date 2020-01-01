Skip to content
BECS Direct Debit New Zealand

Use cases for BECS Direct Debit

Due to the nature of this payment method, Direct Debit can lends itself to being the preferred option in some use cases whilst in others it is not the best solution.

Direct Debit is suitable for…

  • Recurring or regular payments, for instance gym memberships or hosting subscriptions.

  • Invoice payments, such as accountancy businesses or agencies who do not always require instant payment.

  • Ad-hoc payments for customers with whom you have an ongoing relationship, like vendors.

In these cases, Direct Debit automates the payment process whilst avoiding the need to chase customers. It can also be a cheaper alternative to cards and alleviates the worry of high customer churn through card expiry dates.

Direct Debit is less suitable for…

  • Payments requiring immediate settlement. See our Direct Debit timings section for more information about how long it takes to get paid.

  • Goods that are high in value or liquid assets. If funds are withdrawn from an account without authorisation, it leaves the account owner open to risk of fraud and financial loss.

Direct Debit payments through GoCardless

Using GoCardless through our simple dashboard, API or partner software gives you easier access to Direct Debit without the need to apply through the banks.

  • Online businesses: GoCardless offers a modern REST API that can be quickly integrated with your website and CRM, automating previously manual processes.

  • Invoice payments: The GoCardless API will let you build automatic reconciliation into any invoicing software or connect to our existing accounting partners.

  • Small businesses: You can avoid the need to negotiate with your bank as GoCardless will manage this process on your behalf.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

