Get paid faster and offer customers flexible recurring payments.
Built on Open Banking technology, you get same-day settlement with bank-level security.
Oli Saw-Latimer, Head of Fintech & Innovation, discusses the power of open banking
Open banking is changing the way businesses collect recurring payments.
“The dynamic element of VRPs is exciting.”
GoCardless has over 14 years of experience with bank payments. We’re trusted by 100,000+ businesses to get paid on time. There’s a new way to collect varying payment amounts with VRPs.
“We're super excited to partner with someone like GoCardless to offer Variable Recurring Payments as soon as they become available.”
“We’re talking with the GoCardless team about Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs), the next evolution of Direct Debit, to make things even slicker for customers.”
“VRPs will enable a more dynamic collection process — the ability to change the collection date or the amount based on the customer’s actual bank account data.”
“We're excited about VRPs. They’ll allow customers to vary the amount they repay each month, more easily than Direct Debit and without having to action a one-off payment.”
Partner search
GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.
Work with the bank payments experts and start redefining recurring payments