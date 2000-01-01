Promote bank payments to your customers
Get your GoCardless brand toolkit
Promote the benefits of GoCardless to your customers with these pre-made and customisable assets. Download the .zip files below.
Support your business
Given that GoCardless lowers on average, the overall cost of transactions by 56%* it makes sense to tell customers that this is now your preferred payment method.
We’ve created a downloadable toolkit to help you launch and promote paying by bank with GoCardless across your channels.
*IDC: The business value of GoCardless platform for collecting recurring payments
What's in the brand toolkit?
Follow the brand guidelines in the .zip file to make sure you’re using the assets in the best way to show off your brand and GoCardless. The terms of the agreement between you and us apply to your use of our logo.
Logos
Leverage the GoCardless brand.
Social graphics
Launch pay by bank with your customers.
Website banners
Let customers know your preferred payment method.
Brand guidelines
Your guide to using the GoCardless logos.
The shop window to your business
Your channels, like your website, email, socials and even your invoices, are a platform for your brand and an opportunity to engage with your customers. Use these downloadable assets to promote paying by bank and give your customers the confidence to choose this option when they check out.
Ready to get started?
Download the brand toolkit and see the impact it could have on your business.