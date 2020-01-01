Skip to content
6 min readOpen banking

Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

3 min readRetention

Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative

US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.

5 min readEnterprise

The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing

COVID-19 and other factors have furthered accelerated this digitization.

3 min readPayments

GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports

Customer satisfaction and easy to use-few reasons we are a G2 Winter 2021 leader

5 min readEnterprise

Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit

Is it time for US businesses to leave checks behind for good?

5 min readEnterprise

Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet

Why does bank debit matter for SaaS businesses? Read more to find out.

PDFEnterprise

[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US

Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.

2 min readEnterprise

Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures

And other key insights from our 2020 payment success index.

2 min readGoCardless

GoCardless for Salesforce Billing: a fully integrated and automated Quote-to-Cash journey

Salesforce customers now benefit from the GoCardless global bank debit network.

1 min readGoCardless

We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer

Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.

2 min readEnterprise

8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US

8x8 already reaping the rewards of their new payment system.

2 min readEnterprise

GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionize global subscription payments

Strategic partnership includes new product integration.

3 min readEnterprise

The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

2 min readEnterprise

What is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?

Enterprise value is the measurement of a company’s total value.

PDFEnterprise

[Report] The payment success index 2020

We analyzed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses, to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.

2 min readEnterprise

GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports

GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’

1 min readEnterprise

GoCardless partners with YayPay to offer faster automated b2b payment collection

YayPay will integrate GoCardless’ global network with its AR offering.

1 min readGoCardless

8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business

GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.

3 min readGoCardless

GoCardless & Recurly offer subscription businesses improved coverage for recurring payments

GoCardless & Recurly offer better coverage for subscription businesses

3 min readGoCardless

GoCardless & Zuora team up to provide US subscription businesses the best way to collect recurring payments

GoCardless & Zuora now offer ACH debit for US subscription businesses.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Expanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments

You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.

2 min readSubscription

ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system

A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.

3 min readPayments

5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences

Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.

