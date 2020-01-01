Enterprise
6 min readOpen bankingTrailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?
3 min readRetentionSubscriptions make payment digitization imperative
US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.
5 min readEnterpriseThe digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing
COVID-19 and other factors have furthered accelerated this digitization.
3 min readPaymentsGoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports
Customer satisfaction and easy to use-few reasons we are a G2 Winter 2021 leader
5 min readEnterpriseChecks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit
Is it time for US businesses to leave checks behind for good?
5 min readEnterprisePowering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet
Why does bank debit matter for SaaS businesses? Read more to find out.
PDFEnterprise[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US
Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.
2 min readEnterpriseBusinesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures
And other key insights from our 2020 payment success index.
2 min readGoCardlessGoCardless for Salesforce Billing: a fully integrated and automated Quote-to-Cash journey
Salesforce customers now benefit from the GoCardless global bank debit network.
1 min readGoCardlessWe’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer
Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.
2 min readEnterprise8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US
8x8 already reaping the rewards of their new payment system.
2 min readEnterpriseGoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionize global subscription payments
Strategic partnership includes new product integration.
3 min readEnterpriseThe payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
2 min readEnterpriseWhat is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?
Enterprise value is the measurement of a company’s total value.
PDFEnterprise[Report] The payment success index 2020
We analyzed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses, to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.
2 min readEnterpriseGoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports
GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’
1 min readEnterpriseGoCardless partners with YayPay to offer faster automated b2b payment collection
YayPay will integrate GoCardless’ global network with its AR offering.
1 min readGoCardless8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business
GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.
3 min readGoCardlessGoCardless & Recurly offer subscription businesses improved coverage for recurring payments
GoCardless & Recurly offer better coverage for subscription businesses
3 min readGoCardlessGoCardless & Zuora team up to provide US subscription businesses the best way to collect recurring payments
GoCardless & Zuora now offer ACH debit for US subscription businesses.
3 min readGlobal PaymentsExpanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments
You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.
2 min readSubscriptionERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system
A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.
3 min readPayments5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences
Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.