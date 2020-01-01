GoCardless partners with YayPay to offer faster automated b2b payment collection

By GoCardless — Jun 2020 — 1 min read

GoCardless is pleased to announce that we’ve partnered with YayPay, a leading predictive accounts receivable (AR) platform, to help businesses automate their B2B payment collection.

This wide-ranging partnership will see YayPay integrate GoCardless’s global recurring payments network with its AR offerings. This will allow YayPay to offer bank debit payments to its ever-expanding base of customers across North America and Europe.

Helping businesses get paid faster and improve cash flow

By offering bank debit (often referred to as ACH debit in the US) as a payment option, YayPay will help businesses get paid faster, improve their cash flow, and significantly reduce payment operating costs. YayPay joins a growing number of SaaS-based businesses choosing GoCardless to power global payments.

“A growing number of our customers are seeking ways to expand their global reach by collecting invoice payments from customers in other parts of the world,” said Anthony Venus, CEO & Co-founder, YayPay.

“By partnering with GoCardless and offering bank debit, we are empowering them to do this, while also addressing the payment options we make available to our own rapidly expanding list of customers worldwide. The GoCardless payment network is the ideal solution for addressing the international aspirations of our customers.”

Untangling the complexity of international recurring payments

The partnership comes at an opportune moment, as research conducted by GoCardless and YouGov has shown that, while 69% of U.S. businesses collect international payments, and 72% of them have ambitions to increase their international growth over the next five years, 58% of them believe the complexity of cross-border payments is holding them back from this expansion.

The GoCardless and YayPay partnership will untangle much of the complexity of collecting recurring payments internationally.

“YayPay is a rapidly-growing business at the forefront of back-office automation and machine learning, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to integrate the GoCardless network into their payment options,” said Andrew 'AG' Gilboy, General Manager, North America, at GoCardless.

“This partnership will expand the payment options offered through YayPay’s AR solutions and allow YayPay’s customers to operate in a way that’s truly borderless.”

GoCardless powers recurring payment collection for over 50,000 businesses of all sizes worldwide, from multinational corporations to SMBs. GoCardless is the only global platform to collect recurring payments from your customers' bank accounts and settle them back in your home country, with FX dealt with automatically.

Find out more about how GoCardless is taking the pain out of collecting international recurring payments here.