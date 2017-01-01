By Jennifer Ellis — Dec 2020 — 3 min read

A clean sweep: GoCardless are leaders in Subscription Revenue Management, Payment Processing, Enterprise payments and Small Business Payment Processing

We are delighted to announce that GoCardless is a leader in the G2 Grid® Winter 2021 reports. These reports matter to us because the ratings are based entirely on our customer reviews from around the world. They are truly the voice of the customer.

We have been named leaders in Subscription Revenue Management, Payment Processing, Enterprise Payment and Small Business Payment Processing. “Leadership” status requires top performance in both customer satisfaction (independent reviews) and market presence (reach and resilience).

In the Payment Processing Category – a crowded sector with 25 companies assessed by G2, GoCardless achieved outright category-leading customer satisfaction performance. Across six satisfaction criteria (Quality of Support, Ease of Use, Meeting Requirements, Ease of Admin, Ease of Doing Business With, and Ease of Setup), we significantly exceeded the average on all criteria at above 90% across the board. 95% of reviewers said that they would be likely to recommend GoCardless and 97% rated us 4 or 5 stars – a leading performance, yet still up 1% on last quarter.

GoCardless also leads G2’s Momentum Grid in the Payment Processing category. G2’s Momentum score tracks employee growth, review growth, social and web growth year-on-year alongside customer satisfaction to assess a company’s trajectory. On this future-looking analysis, GoCardless is also a star performer.

“We have been using GoCardless since we started our business to collect direct debit payments from our clients. It is quick and easy to sign up and verify our customers with the service and it seamlessly collects payments every month without fail. The interface is clean and they have a great UI. We couldn't be happier.” Matt M, G2 review of GoCardless

Of course, companies come in all shapes and sizes, and payment processing can be particularly mission-critical for small businesses. Small businesses are also least likely to have an in-house payments professional, and therefore most need exceptional service. We’re therefore humbled to replicate our class-beating performance in G2’s Small Business Payments Processing category.

“It’s connected to Xero. It's one simple action to invoice a client and let GoCardless do the rest. My clients have a different $ value invoiced to them every fortnight, GoCardless handles this with ease. No more chasing unpaid invoices, no more reconciling individual payments, no more concerns about cash flow, no more concerns about anything.” Greg S, G2 review of GoCardless

Again, our leadership position is based on best-of-breed customer satisfaction scores. 98% of users rated us 4 or 5 stars and 96% of users said they would be likely to recommend GoCardless to others.

GoCardless also outperformed the competition in the Subscription Revenue Management category. Demonstrating impeccable customer satisfaction, 100% of users rated GoCardless 4 or 5 stars, 100% of users also felt that the business is headed in the right direction, and 97% of users said they would be likely to recommend GoCardless. Again, we significantly exceeded the industry average for customer satisfaction, achieving above 90% performance on all criteria. This is summarized in a Net Promoter Score of 97 – where (of 14 competitors) only one alternative achieves an NPS above 84.

"Easy payment processing for recurring or one off payments. GoCardless is really flexible and easy to use. It’s about 3 minutes to set up recurring payment plans or one off charges. It's easy to change details, the support team have always sorted out any problems quickly. As it uses direct debit mandates customers are much more confident to use it.” Phil E, G2 Review of GoCardless

It’s also been a ground-breaking quarter for us in the Enterprise Payment Software category. For the first time, GoCardless has achieved leadership status (moving up from a ‘High Performer’ ranking). 94% of users rated us 4 or 5 stars and 96% would be likely to recommend us to other businesses.

At GoCardless, we know that we’re a core component of our customers’ businesses. We’re invested in their success – and that’s why service and support matter so much to us. While impeccable customer satisfaction scores are great for building our own business, we’re particularly pleased to also have the #1 spot in G2’s Relationship Index for Payment Processing. This Index accounts not just for overall satisfaction, but also how easy it is to do business with us and how effective support received has been. Not only does GoCardless lead a class of 23, it is the only provider to score over 9/10.

Read more about what real users have to say about GoCardless on G2’s review pages.